The baby Spurs dazzled their way to their third straight win behind Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. Vassell led the team with 23 points while Johnson poured in 18 points. They say a person’s true character shines when no one is watching. Similarly, when no one expects a team like the Spurs to win (i.e., no one is watching), the young guns continue to win (so far) because life is too short to tank.

For many professional athletes, their careers are short with peaks as brief as they are few. For a team of no superstar like the Spurs, players like Johnson and Vassell might never get another opportunity to lead a team to glory.

Johnson has stepped up in place of Dejounte Murray when the latter was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Now Johnson is averaging a career-high 21.3 points per game along with 7.3 rebounds, also a career high average.

Devin Vassell is averaging a career-high 18.7 points per game, and the third-year player is growing before Spurs fans looking like a version of Scottie Pippen that takes a lot more three-point attempts.

Three out of five dentists recommend that at least three out of five Spurs should touch the ball during this beautiful possession before Vassell drained the corner three:

Speaking of The Last Dance, it’s been said before, but it’s worth mentioning the Dennis Rodman vibes from rookie Jeremy Sochan’s vibrant hair dancing out there on the basketball court like a colorful ball of energy. The rookie had a career-high 14, but smart money is that Sochan exceeds that mark very soon.

If the Spurs are the Corleone family, Jakob Poeltl is the godfather. And he’ll make you an offer you can’t refuse: leave this talk of tanking, take the cannoli. Poeltl yellow ledbettered his way to a double-double, notching 14 points and 14 rebounds in his role as the anchor of the team and the team’s defense.

Fast break, you break, we all break for fast breaks. Tre Jones and Sochan played hot potato with a steal initiated by Sochan and both spearheaded a two-player fast break that turned into a screaming slam.

Dougie McBuckets made his two points of the night worth remembering. McDermott turned the corner on his opponent and smoothly laid the ball in. He is still adjusting in his second year with the Spurs, but his presence as a deep threat will be needed to stretch opposing defenses.

These two are developing a nice chemistry. Jones’s first stint as a starting NBA point guard has gone well, and having teammates with an endless motor like Sochan helps a lot. Jones had a season-high 8 assists for the night and will look to build on his current growth as the floor general of these Spurs.

Every time Sochan dunks an alley-oop set up by Jones, Jones lets out a primal scream. And we’re here for it. This team is having way too much fun beating good teams the last three games out, and we’re also here for it.

Josh Richardson believes in the Oxford Comma, and so should you. He also provided this punctuation mark of a slam dunk early in the fourth quarter, which symbolically tied a nice bow on the Spurs’ win over a quality opponent.

And last but certainly never least, here are the full-game highlights:

Next up, the good guys head out to stay exactly where they are to play the Minnesota Timberwolves again on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Minneapolis.