Happy birthday to Romeo Langford

We weren’t originally sure if Romeo would still be with the San Antonio Spurs to celebrate his birthday. The Spurs were a little late in taping down their roster and when push came to shove, Joe Wieskamp was released leaving the finalized roster with Romeo Lanford in the mix.

Langford was the 14th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, the same draft class as current teammate Keldon Johnson.

The Indiana native had a storied high school career racking up honors as McDonald’s All-American, Indiana Mr. Basketball, and Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, all in 2018. Additionally, ESPN had him ranked as the top shooting guard that year.

In his lone season of collegiate basketball, Langford was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on four different occasions. He averaged 16.5 points per game, the highest among the Big Ten freshmen and the third highest all-time among Indiana University freshmen, behind former Hoosiers Eric Gordon and Mike Woodson.

Langford spent his first three seasons with the Boston Celtics until he was traded along with Josh Richardson and a protected first-round draft pick as well as giving the Spurs right to swap first round draft picks with Boston in 2028.

The Spurs are in Minnesota tonight, so it will be up to Tre Jones to show Romeo the town.

Happy birthday, Romeo.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.