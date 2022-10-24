The Spurs sign Charles Bassey to a Two-Way Contract

The San Antonio Spurs have officially announced they have signed Charles Bassey to a two-way contract.

The team has waived Jordan Hall to make room for Bassey. The undrafted point forward struggled to make an impact with the Spurs, going 24.2% from the field in nine combined Summer League and preseason games.

Philadelphia selected Bassey with the 53rd overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, and he made 23 appearances for the Sixers as a rookie.

The Nigerian center spent most of his rookie season playing in the G League, where he averaged 19.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game on 63.7% shooting for the Delaware Blue Coats.

Bassey will probably begin his tenure in San Antonio behind Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, and Gorgui Dieng on the depth chart. However, he should be a full-time starter with the Austin Spurs.

The six-nine big man gives Blake Wesley a more traditional roll man while allowing Dominick Barlow to slide to his natural position at power forward. His arrival should help foster development for other prospects in Austin.

As a fun sidenote, Bassey already has experience playing in the 2-1-0. He starred for St. Anthony during his first two seasons of prep hoops before transferring to DeSales High School and committing to Western Kentucky.