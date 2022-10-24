The Spurs have assigned Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley to the G League

The San Antonio Spurs have officially announced they assigned Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley to the G League.

Dominick Barlow and Jordan Hall will also join them as the Austin Spurs start training camp. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) October 24, 2022

Two-way contract signees Dominick Barlow and Jordan Hall will also join them as the Austin Spurs kick off training camp in San Antonio this week.

While all four rookies will probably spend a sizable portion of their season with the G League affiliate, Branham likely has the best chance of earning big league minutes first among this group.

Wesley struggled mightily during the preseason, averaging just 3.8 points on 20.8% shooting in five games. The 19-year-old requires developmental reps and will get them under head coach Petar Bozic.

Barlow flashed intriguing shooting potential and defensive versatility in a pair of preseason appearances. As for Hall, he never got a chance to put his jumbo playmaking on display during any of the exhibition games.

The Austin Spurs open their season at home against the Texas Legends on November 4 at 7:30 PM CT. Broadcasting details are TBA, though you can get single-game tickets for as low as $10.