It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Timberwolves

Currently the Spurs have a winning record and if the Play-Ins started today, they would be in the 10th spot, facing the New Orleans Pelicans a shot to win a playoff spot. Obviously, it’s way too early in the season to look at the standings, but it’s an interesting feeling of deja vu to see that again.

Tonight they face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are adjusting to playing a twin towers lineup with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, and tonight would be a good opportunity to steal a win while they’re still figuring it out. The Utah Jazz showed that they can be beaten with defensive intensity and high energy play, and the Spurs are another team that should give them trouble on that front. Whatever happens tonight, it will be something that both teams can build on when they play again on Wednesday in the same arena, as the league is scheduling consecutive games in the same arena more often to reduce travel.

Game Prediction:

KAT will celebrate way too long after a dunk while the Spurs are running it back for an easy 5 on 4 basket at least once during the game.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves

October 24, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.