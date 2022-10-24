Spurs Give update local park

If back-to-back Spurs wins this weekend isn't enough to get your week started off right, the perhaps the Spurs doing their Spursy thing and renovating a local park to enhance community will bring a smile to your face.

So fresh, and so clean!



We’re honored to unveil a newly renovated community court at Copernicus Park in San Antonio’s East Side. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/5GemYzXEa0 — Spurs Give (@SpursGive) October 18, 2022

Copernicus Park on San Antonio’s east side was given a makeover. Enjoy the video. Enjoy your week.

Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight and then stay in Minneapolis for a second game on Wednesday.

Go Spurs Go!

