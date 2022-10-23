Spurs trip to Indiana is a homecoming of sorts

The San Antonio Spurs rebounded from their home opening loss by taking their game to Indianapolis against the Pacers. For two players, Indiana was where they grew up.

Both Romeo Langford and Blake Wesley played high school and college ball in the Hoosier State, where the former is still the fourth highest scorer in Indiana history.

Two Indy kids back hoopin' in their home state @yeahyeah22 & @blakewesley0 share what it means to return to the place where it all started for them ahead of tonight's matchup vs. the Pacers! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/MtbXetGJTQ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 21, 2022

Additionally, Doug McDermott is a former Pacer and as Sean Elliott points out, players always want to give it to their former team.

The Spurs looked to have a landslide in the making but late game frustrations took it down to the wire, reminding fans that the young core is a work in progress and still has a long way to go.

