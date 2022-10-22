San Antonio versus Philadelphia 76ers, Final Score: Pound out a win, 114-105

In their first back-to-back of the season, the San Antonio Spurs made a quick trip to Philadelphia to tussle with the James Harden/Joel Embiid led 76ers. After a tough game last night against a stubborn Indiana Pacers where the Spurs almost gave away a win, the young guns of the Spurs started with energy, took an early shot, came back to claim the lead and maintained it to claim their second straight victory.

James Harden has been trying to revitalize his game and has had two double doubles in as many games. But Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and company delivered one solid possession after another to get their record to 2-1.

Observations:

The youth on this team means that ends of games are going to be stressful due to their lack of experience closing out games strong. Last night’s Pacers game was one example and this game versus Philly was another. With almost 4 minutes left in the game, the Spurs were up by 12 and within about 90 seconds, the Sixers had brought it to within 6.

Devin Vassell had a strong first half with 20 points, but cooled off due to the extra attention from Philly’s D in the second. He finished the game with 22.

Keldon Johnson helped out with 22 points (3 of 7 from 3), 8 rebounds and a steal. He had several physical drives to the paint and some smooth threes to anchor the team’s offense.

Six Spurs were in double figures: Johnson, Vassell, McDermott, Richardson, Poeltl, and Jones.

Jakob Poeltl had a strong double-double with 10 rebounds and 13 points.

James Harden finished with just 12 points off of 4 of 18 shooting. He also had several of his notorious theatrics to get foul calls.

Spurs bench outscored Philly’s 40 to 10. Having a shooter like Doug McDermott and a vet like Josh Richardson will definitely help down the line.

Jeremy Sochan had a quiet night with 1 point and 3 rebounds in 10 minutes. The rookie will be probably playing hot and cold until he gains more experience.

The Spurs had 27 assists to their 43 field goals is decent, but should increase as more time is spent on the floor together.

This game was fun to watch as the energy and hustle was mostly consistent. Two wins in a row just might upset the “tanking” contingent. How did you feel about the game? Let us know in the comments.

The Spurs head to Minnesota next to face off with the Timberwolves on Monday, October 24 at 7 PM CST in the third match up on this 4 game road trip.

For the Sixers’ perspective, visit Liberty Ballers.