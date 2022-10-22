NBA Referee Tony Brown dies after battle with cancer

I searched through photos of Tony Brown with “Spurs” for a while and was hard pressed to find a picture in which Pop wasn’t glaring or looking upset. But then again, NBA referees are usually standing next to players and coaches when they tampering a disgruntled individual. Not a lot of shots of smiling coaches hanging out with the officials.

Tony Brown served as an NBA ref for two decades and officiated 1,110 regular season games throughout his career.

Found this photo from way back-

In April of 2021, Brown was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He worked out of the NBA replay center until entering hospice care.

Players, coaches, and NBA personnel have all been active on social media sending love to his family and sharing gratitude for his career with the NBA.

Brown was 55.

