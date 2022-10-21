Keldon Johnson shows tangible development in the Spurs’ season opener

Keldon Johnson was one of the lone bright spots for the San Antonio Spurs after a season-opening thrashing courtesy of the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. The fourth-year forward gave a strong performance in his first go-round as the primary option, recording 20 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Fans were buzzing about the 23-year-old standout after he dropped 21 pounds during the offseason, and the benefits of his slimmer frame were immediately evident. Keldon showed vastly improved lateral mobility and burst off the dribble, which highlighted his encouraging progress as a ball handler, playmaker, and defender.

Take a trip into the film room with us as we assess how Keldon Johnson played on both ends and break down where he needs to develop to reach his ceiling as the Silver and Black rebuild.

