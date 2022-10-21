Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame celebration

Wednesday night was magical. The Spurs may have a some trouble getting out of the gate this season, but knowing that another season isn in full swing is cause to raise a glass.

And, of course, the focus of the evening wasn’t just the kick off to the Spurs historic 50th season, but the full arena recognition of Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame induction.

Enjoy the full halftime festivities (from a great dead center seat with a perfect view of the row of retired jerseys).

Game two is tonight. They’re on the road in Indiana, so grab a comfy spot and cheer on the good guys.

Go Spurs Go!

