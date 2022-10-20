Spurs watch party this Friday

Per the Spurs Press Release:

The San Antonio Spurs invite fans in the San Antonio and Austin areas to cheer on the Silver and Black at the first two official watch parties of the 50th anniversary season. Fans can enjoy a festive gameday atmosphere and catch the game on the big screen as the team takes on the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Oct. 21, for the Spurs first away game of the 2022-23 season. Guests can expect food, fun and the “Go Spurs Go” game time energy as they root on the Silver and Black. In honor of the 50thanniversary, a limited number of premium Spurs home game tickets will be given away at each watch party.

The party kicks off this Friday, October 21, at 6 p.m.

San Antonio- Smoke BBQ+Skybar

501 E Crockett St., San Antonio, TX, 78205

Family friendly

Free drink ticket, while supplies last

DJ Quake, Hype Squad and Spurs in-arena host Zay Zay

Sugar Clouds Cotton Candy (local business)

Giveaways – Jerseys, bobbleheads,Spurs autographed basketballs and more

Austin- Woodrow’s Southpark Meadows

9500, 100 I-35, Austin, TX 78748

Ages 21 and over welcome

Free drink ticket, while supplies last

DJ DMoney and the Spurs Coyote

Sugar Clouds Cotton Candy andhomemade ice cream by Austin favorite, Bésame

Giveaways – Jerseys, bobbleheads,Spurs autographed basketballs and more

When the Spurs are away, the fans can still come out and play.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.