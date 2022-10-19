It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Hornets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have their best chance to sport a winning record in the 2022-2023 season tonight, as they face a reeling Hornets squad without LaMelo Ball (ankle) and James Bouknight (poor life choices). The Spurs were 1-4 in preseason, but you got the feeling that Pop wasn’t really playing any of those games to win, with some pretty odd closing lineups. I think that fans might get that feeling a lot this season, but tonight’s game is a game that the Spurs could and should win.

Jeremy Sochan should be in the starting lineup, and he will become the youngest player to ever open the season as a starter in the Silver and Black, mostly because Tony Parker wan’t in the starting lineup until the fifth game in his rookie season. Look for Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell to take the reins as leaders of the young Spurs as they move into a new era.

Game Prediction:

At at least one point in the game, there will be a Spurs lineup where the sum of the ages of the players adds up to less than 100.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets

October 19, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass (subject to local blackout)

TV: Bally Sports SW



