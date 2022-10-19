What to expect from the San Antonio Spurs this season

The San Antonio Spurs commence another 82-game crusade as they host the Charlotte Hornets for their season opener on Wednesday night. Gregg Popovich established player development as the central goal as they dive headfirst into the unfamiliar territory of a rebuild. Nonetheless, committed fans can still look forward to a thrilling brand of fast-paced hoops.

While the departure of All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray leaves lots of holes to fill on both ends, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Josh Primo, and Tre Jones will have a chance to show PATFO they can steer the Silver and Black to their next era of title contention. Minutes, shots, and touches will be up for grabs, but who will make the most of their opportunities?

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me for this episode of Alamo City Limits to give a season preview and make bold predictions as tip-off approaches. Enjoy the podcast? Then give us a follow on social media, leave a five-star review, and don’t forget to subscribe for frequent updates throughout the year.