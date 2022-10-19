Spurs season kicks off tonight

As previously mentioned, today the Spurs officially kick off their 50th season. Coincidentally, I am also kicking off my 50th year on this planet. Seems fitting to spend my evening with the Spurs.

Recently, Pop and the Spurs made a trip to Uvalde to show love and support for the community.

During the three preseason games, Spurs Give has been selling some snazzy maroon t-shirts. All of the proceeds are being donated to Uvalde, Texas to support a variety of causes.

My family will be wearing our matching #UvaldeStrong shirts at tonight’s game.

And of course, we’ll be picking up a new t-shirt celebrating Manu Ginobili’s induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. There might be some PtR tickets left with the deal that includes food and early entrance with the Courtside Experience.

We’ll be there when they unveil Manu’s retired jersey with the Hall of Fame addition.

Win or lose, it is going to be a night, and a season, (and a birthday) to remember.

Go Spurs Go!

