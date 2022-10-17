The Spurs have waived Joe Wieskamp

The NBA season begins for the Spurs in just a little over 48 hours, which meant they needed to trim down their roster to just 17 players, including two-way contracts. After waiving Alize Johnson, there was still one more roster spot to trim off, and that ended up being former second round pick, Joe Wieskamp.

Wieskamp was selected 41st overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft after a standout junior year at the University of Iowa, where he shot 46.2% from three while averaging 14.8 points per game. Unfortunately, that shooting stroke never translated over to the NBA, where he often looked lost on the court and only hit 32.5% of his threes in 29 NBA appearances his rookie season. Hopefully he finds a new home in the league soon.

Other potential nominees to be waived included Keita Bates-Diop, who was on an unguaranteed deal. KBD has at times been a reliable stop-gap for the Spurs at the forward positions, although they are admittedly much deeper there this season: another reason that made him a candidate to be cut. Romeo Langford, whom the Spurs acquired from the Boston Celtics in the Derrick White trade last season, was also a candidate after only appearing in four games for Spurs due to injury, but the former lottery pick’s untapped potential likely helped him make the cut.

The Spurs now have their 17-man opening-day roster.