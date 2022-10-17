Spurs “what if” #10- San Antonio signs Jason Kidd

What a more “if you can’t beat them, join them” moment would it have been for the Spurs to knock out the New Jersey Nets in the 2003 NBA Finals (which they did) and then turn around and bring Jason Kidd into the fold (which did not happen).

A measure this drastic would not transpire until Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors, and we know how well that worked for a couple of seasons. Would it have gone as well with the Spurs and Kidd?

What would have become of Tony Parker in the wake of the Kidd hiring?

Would Kidd have stayed or continued on his way once he determined he had gotten the most out of his time in San Antonio?

And, of course, the big question, would have been a good fit? Not only for the team, but for the culture of San Antonio? Hard to picture that guy hocking H. E. B. salsa.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.