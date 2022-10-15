Josh Primo flashed his immense scoring potential versus the Thunder

Josh Primo exploded for 23 points off the bench in 24 minutes versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, a promising performance after a so-so preseason debut that came on the heels of recovering from a sprained MCL suffered early into training camp.

The 19-year-old was far from NBA-ready during his rookie season. But he displayed undeniable confidence and composure as the lead ball-handler of the second unit, self-creating buckets on isolations and out of the pick-and-roll like a seasoned veteran.

Tune in as we dive back into the film room to take a closer look at how the 2021 lottery selection performed on both ends of the court. Though Primo wasn’t perfect, he gave San Antonio Spurs fans a couple of reasons to get excited about the possibilities that come with a rebuild.

