PTR Manu Hall of Fame Celebration Game

The San Antonio Spurs 50th season is kicking off Wednesday, October 19th, and if that wasn’t enough cause for celebration, last summer our own Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

In celebration of this crowning achievement, the Spurs home opener will include a reveal of El Corazon’s jersey being re-hung from the rafters (appropriately placed between Tim Duncan and Tony Parker), newly updated to reflect the Hall of Fame honors.

Spurs games are great, season kick offs are even better, and celebrating the player who made us cheer for sixteen seasons is the best.

Don’t miss this night at the AT&T Center.

You can get your tickets on-line through THIS LINK.

Manu Package Includes:

Discounted Spurs Game Ticket

Food Voucher (Hot Dog or Nachos and Soda)

Early Access Passes (Arrive 2 hours early and sit Courtside to watch you favorite players warm up)

Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili Limited edition Hall of Fame Shirt

If you haven’t participated in the Courtside Experience, I highly recommend it. Early access into the AT&T Center and exclusive viewing of the Spurs warm-up before the game.