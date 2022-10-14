Spurs “what if” #8- Zaza Pachulia was not a dirty player

There’s hardly any way for a Spurs fan not to be biased in this one, but when everyone in the basketball world not wearing a Golden State jersey agrees....well, you know.

Watch the play:

Even Stephen A. Smith held back as long as possible before calling it a straight up dirty play.

Yeah, I just realized how salty I still am after all these years. A compilation of Zaza dirty plays reminded me of how often I had seen him attempt to injure (not foul) members of the San Antonio Spurs.

But don’t take my word for it. Ask Pop:

Well, the Spurs lost Game 1 by two points after being up more than 20 points in the third quarter. Had the Spurs won and had Kawhi stayed healthy, could the Spurs have won that series? Without Kawhi, they didn’t win any games in that series. And with what transpired, the Spurs went into a tailspin with Leonard that caused a ripple effect that still resonates within the franchise to this day.

From Kawhi’s side, he still remains a great player, but has been hampered by injury throughout his career ever since.

As for Zaza, he remains with the Golden State Warriors as a consultant, a testament to their defense of his actions.

