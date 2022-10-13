It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Thunder

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs won their first game of the preseason on Tuesday, against the Jazz, who are a threat to out-tank the Silver and Black this year. The Spur dominated much of the game as Pop actually played lineups that made sense for most of the game, before he put in a finishing lineup of tankworthy players to close out the game and fritter away most the lead.

Tonight’s game will be against the young and improving Thunder, who have a 4-1 record in the preseason, and have really looked sharp so far. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to be a star in this league, and he’s surrounded by an intriguing cast of young and talented players, so this will be a tough test for the Silver and Black. The good news is that this game doesn’t count in the standings.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Southwest, so you won’t have to struggle half of the game trying to get the janky stream on the Spurs App to work, if you’re lucky enough to have that channel. If you don’t have, Bally Sports is now available as a stand-alone streaming app, and that might be a viable option for many Spurs fans.

Game Prediction:

You will know who is going to be cut from the roster by watching who Pop plays in the last 5 minutes of the game.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

October 13, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.