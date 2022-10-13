The Spurs extend naming rights agreement with AT&T through 2022-23 season

It’s been quite a while, but some may recall back in July 2021, it was announced that AT&T would not renew its contract as naming-rights sponsor for the San Antonio Spurs, and as a result the AT&T Center would have a different name by the 2022-23 season. The season starts in just six days, and the Spurs are still playing at the “AT&T Center”, so what happened?

As it turns out, the Spurs are still on the hunt for a new naming rights partner, and as a result their contract with AT&T has been extended through the 2022-23 season.

AT&T pays close to $20 million annually for the naming rights to AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, compared to just $2 million annually for the same rights with the Spurs, which is reportedly one of the lowest in professional sports. Legends Global Partnerships is representing Spurs Sports & Entertainment in their quest for a new partner.

The AT&T Center was initially known as the SBC Center when it first opened in 2002 before SBC merged with AT&T in 2005, so whenever a naming rights partner is announced, it will be the arena’s third name. In the mean time, we’ll just have to continue to speculate about what the home of the Spurs will be called in the future for another year.