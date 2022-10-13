Spurs final preseason game is tonight

The season is less than a week away and conversations are forming about the Spurs design to tank, but for this fan the Spurs will always be the Spurs, and I will always cheer them on, whether they win or lose.

Tonight they face the Oklahoma City Thunder, who looked like they were going into tank mode a few years back. Tank may have been the plan, but Chris Paul had other ideas. Ever since, they have highlighted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a crop of young, developing players, and a bevy of annual draft picks.

So with head held high, I will walk into the AT&T Center this evening with my daughter and enjoy all the sights and sounds. For a few players, it might be the last time we see them in a Spurs jersey for a while. For others, we will become acquainted and prepare to follow the trajectory of their first season in the NBA. And still for others, it is a chance to see them take a brighter glow of the spotlight.

Who’s with me?

Go Spurs Go!

