Romeo Langford might have saved his job after a strong performance against the Jazz

Romeo Langford has primarily been an afterthought since the San Antonio Spurs acquired him at the trade deadline last season. He appeared in only four games in his first go-round in the 2-1-0, failing to leave an impression while spending most of his time on the injury report, a tragic theme for his career up to this point.

The 2019 lottery selection entered training camp with plenty to prove if he wanted to make the final cut for the opening-day roster. Langford was not particularly productive in his first three preseason outings, but he showed off his two-way utility against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, notching 11 points in 14 minutes.

Sit back as we break down game tape and discuss why the 22-year-old swingman might have lived to see another day in the NBA.

