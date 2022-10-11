It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Jazz

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs are winless in preseason, but with only two games left to practice, it might be time for Gregg Popovich to tighten up the lineups and try to create some continuity going in to the opening game of the regular season next Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. Or maybe Pop will continue with giving players time on the court who are really just trying to find a spot in the G-League. Pop has always contended that he’s always coached the team to learn and get better instead of just winning games, and he’s been leaning hard into that all preseason, and probably will continue with this strategy even after the games that count start. Let’s enjoy the process, and light a candle for a high lottery pick next season. Number 1 would be ideal.

The Jazz traded away some of their best players for a bucketload of high draft picks, so this should be an interesting and closely matched game between two young rebuilding teams. As is usual for preseason games, finding a way to watch the game is a big part of the adventure. The Spurs App should have a feed, but if you can’t get that to work, try the Jazz website. League Pass should have a telecast, and since the game is not being broadcast in the local markets, it should not be subject to regional blackouts.

Game Prediction:

Pop will play a lot of guys who won’t be on the team next week. Jello (the most famous food of SLC, according to Wikipedia) will be served in the locker room.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!! And Happy Birthday Keldon!!

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

October 11, 2022 | 8:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Spurs App on your phone



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.