Where Blake Wesley must improve to break into the rotation early this season

The San Antonio Spurs have asked Blake Wesley to handle the ball more often than most fans expected, especially considering the franchise took him with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. But injuries to Josh Primo and Keldon Johnson have afforded the rookie guard more minutes, and he has been aggressive off the bench.

Despite shooting below 30% across eight Summer League and preseason outings, the 19-year-old has exhibited unshakable confidence and an elite first step. His jumper is inconsistent, and his fundamentals need plenty of fine-tuning on the defensive end, but Wesley has the tools to become one heck of a player if he rounds out his game.

Tune in as we dive into the film room to break down how the Notre Dame alumnus performed against the New Orleans Pelicans.

