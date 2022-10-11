Happy birthday to Keldon Johnson

Keldon Johnson is the Last of the Mohicans. Most of earliest teammates have shuffled out to other destinations. Luka Samanic and Quinndary Weatherspoon have left. The ones before him, Dejounte Murray and Derrick White, are also gone.

Big Body is the future. He won Olympic gold with Pop in the Tokyo Olympics and the bond has been set.

Today, Keldon turns 23. And as young as he is, Keldon is one of the seasoned Spurs who will be asked to step up and show leadership this season.

He is young, with athleticism and vitality on his side. Being coached by one of the all-time greatest coaches, there is no telling what the year holds in store for our new fan favorite.

This is the optimal time for this squad to build something together. And Keldon is an essential piece in the Spurs franchise.

Is it me, or is this Keldon’s season?

Happy birthday, Big Body! Keep being you, and we’ll enjoying the ride.

