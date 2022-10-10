Spurs exercise team options on Devin Vassell and Josh Primo

As the Spurs prepare for the 2022-23 NBA season, that doesn’t mean they’re done working in the front office. In a couple of moves that shouldn’t surprise anyone, they have picked up the fourth-year team option for Devin Vassell and third-year team option for Josh Primo.

In a pair of housekeeping moves, #Spurs announce they’ve exercised their fourth-year team option on Devin Vassell, as well as their third-year option on Josh Primo for the 2023-24 season. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) October 10, 2022

Vassell is entering his third season with expectations of a breakout after averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals his second season, and improved shooting efficiency (from 42.7 percent, 36.1 from three last season) could go a long way in making that happen. He will be eligible to sign a contract extension next summer, and if he doesn’t he would become a restricted free agent in 2024 if a deal is not met before the deadline, similar to the Lonnie Walker situation this summer.

Primo is entering his second season after averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists his rookie season. He brought plenty of excitement early in the season but eventually went to play some in Austin and hit the rookie wall for much of the rest of the NBA season, shooting just 37.4 percent in 50 games. Still, he is expected to see an expanded role this season and should be ready to take another step forward.

Other Spurs news

In some other Spurs related news, the Spurs have waived training camp signee Tommy Kuhse, who saw some action in last night’s preseason loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, hitting a couple of threes along the way.

Spurs have waived Tommy Kuhse, per club. Pop gave him 11 minutes last night and it was nice to see him keep plugging away to sink a couple of 3s after several bad misses. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) October 10, 2022

Also, Zach Collins will not travel with the team to Salt Lake City for tomorrow’s preseason game against the Jazz after entering concussion protocols. It is unclear when he suffered the concussion, although it didn’t seem to come against the Pelicans.

Zach Collins has entered the NBA's concussion protocol after last night's game against New Orleans, Spurs announce.



Collins will not travel with the team today to Salt Lake City.



He seemed fine when I did a brief interview with him in the locker room after the game. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) October 10, 2022

After sitting out last night, this might mean Jakob Poeltl will return to the court in Utah, and/or Gorgei Dieng as well as some of the other young bigs might see some more preseason action.