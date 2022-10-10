Dominick Barlow shines for the Spurs in his preseason debut

Dominick Barlow finally found his way onto the court for the first time this preseason after spending the previous exhibitions glued to the bench. His minutes came during garbage time, though the undrafted rookie made the most of his opportunity by flashing his two-way potential.

The San Antonio Spurs situated the 19-year-old at center with a little over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and he answered with nine points, three rebounds, one block, and an assist. Barlow showed uncanny mobility at his size and flashed a smooth three-point stroke.

The Overtime Elite product will likely be a project player that spends most of his time in the G League with the Austin Spurs, but how about we break down a few clips from Sunday night to understand why PATFO invested in Dominick Barlow?

