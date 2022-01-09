It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Nets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs put up a good effort against the Sixers on Friday night, but with three starters missing, and with Joel Embiid dominating the paint, it wasn’t nearly enough as Philly took the win 119-100. Today, the Silver and Black is in Brooklyn for a rare morning game (technically, it isn’t morning since it starts at noon in the local time zone, but it’s morning for Spurs fans). The schedule change was made so that the Nets can travel to the west coast early for tomorrow’s makeup game against the Trail Blazers.

The early start might be advantageous for the Spurs as they try to win their second game on the current road trip, currently standing at 1-4, with the only win being a 99-97 thriller over the Celtics earlier this week. If Dejounte Murray can dominate the short-handed backcourt of the Nets, there’s always a shot. The road trip will finish up tomorrow night across the East River in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, and it would be incredible for the Spurs’ confidence to pick up some wins in the Big Apple. So brew up a pot of coffee and let’s get up for an early morning of Spurs basketball!

Game Prediction:

Many votes will be cast for Dejounte Murray to be selected for the NBA All Star Game during this game by people reading this article.

I love the smell of hoops in the morning

It’s like caffeine a’ borning

Suddenly, without warning

It’s sleep you’re scorning

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets

January 7, 2022 | 11:00 AM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.