Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets

The shorthanded San Antonio Spurs head to New York for a back to back slate against both NY state teams, starting with the Brooklyn Nets.

After facing their first contest without most of their key starters and rotations pieces, the Spurs will now face the daunting task of taking on a stacked Nets team, even without Kyrie Irving.

January 9, 2022 | 11:00 AM CST

Watch: Bally Sports SW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins (Out — Ankle), Devin Vassell (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Derrick White (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Keldon Johnson (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Thaddeus Young (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Doug McDermott (Out — COVID-19 Protocols),

Nets Injuries: Kyrie Irving (Out — Unvaccinated), Joe Harris (Out — Ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge (Questionable — Foot)

What to watch for:

How much can Dejounte Murray carry? With six players still out (five in H&S protocols), Dejounte Murray will be called upon to carry the load more than usual. In his first game in this scenario he handled himself pretty well. DJ had 27 points on decent efficiency, 9 assists and 5 rebounds. He did have 6 turnovers but was covered by lockdown defender Matisse Thybulle for the majority of the contest. He was also doubled on occasion as the majority of Philly’s defense was focused towards him. He will more than likely see the same attention in this game, but with the Nets having a lot less stingy defense than the Sixers, DJ may have a chance to succeed even more. He will need help from the rest of the team if they are somehow going to pull off an improbable victory.

Old Friends. This will be the first meeting the Spurs will have facing two old teammates; Patty Mills & LaMarcus Aldridge. LMA is questionable for the game, but if he is able to go it would be great to see him go up against his former foes. Patty Mills who left this past summer will for sure have a more emotional reunion with the Spurs later in the month when the Nets come to San Antonio, but for now this will be a nice teaser to see Patty be embraced by his former teammates and coaches.

