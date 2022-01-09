Former Spurs fan favorite Malik Rose named Head of NBA G-League Basketball Operations

Earlier this week, NBA Vice President, Basketball Operations and two-time NBA champion Malik Rose was named Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA G League, replacing Brad Walker.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to transition from NBA Basketball Operations to this exciting position alongside Shareef and a talented staff with the NBA G League,” said Rose. “As someone who benefited greatly from his experience in the NBA G League, I know firsthand its importance to the NBA’s business and see enormous potential for continued growth.”

In this role, Rose will continue the expanded role of the G-League for its NBA affiliates. He will simultaneously oversee NBA G League Ignite.

“We are thrilled to have Malik join the NBA G League as Head of Basketball Operations,” said Abdur-Rahim. “With his success as a player at the highest levels of the game and extensive background as an executive in both the NBA and G League, Malik has the experience, vision and expertise to help accelerate our progress and further deepen the connection between the two leagues.”

A thirteen-year veteran of the NBA, Rose was selected by the Hornets with the 44th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. It was in San Antonio where Rose found his greatest success and admiration of a member of the 1999 and 2003 Spurs NBA Championship roster.

He was traded to the New York Knicks mid-season 2005 before picking up a third ring. He also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder for half a season before retiring in 2009.

Since leaving the court, Rose has served as a pregame analyst for the Knicks, color analyst for the Austin Toros, and a color commentator for the 76ers.

In 2015, Rose moved to Atlanta and became manager of basketball operations for the Hawks before being promoted to general manager of the Erie BayHawks two years later. In 2018, Rose became assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons. Two years later, he joined the NBA front office as vice president of basketball operations.

Congratulations, Malik.

