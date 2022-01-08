What We Learned from the Spurs loss to the Sixers

“The Health & Safety Protocols”, season 3, episode 38: After making it almost to the halfway point of the season with only three individual stints in the protocols, the Spurs find themselves several men down at once.

Well, numerous fan bases have had to sit through a situation like that in recent weeks. I guess it was only a question of time until us Pounders were due. Still, it wasn’t really in my thoughts that it could happen. And now that it did, I’m not sure I ever felt so strange going into a game of basketball. I mean, I’ve had my share of anti-climaxes served up (or down) to me. Like Pop choosing to rest his best players in marquee games. Okay. That was for the greater good. But now it’s just four guys down from the last game, four guys who combined for more than 100 minutes in that win over the Celtics. On top of the other guys who are out.

How quickly things can change. When I heard Nate Duncan and all the other NBA podcasters recently say they were sorry that basketball fans have to watch this, I thought, well, it’s not that bad. Now I think I know what they meant. Watching basketball is supposed to fun. This felt like keeping up appearances. And it will continue for the time being. Wake me up when the protocol ends. Meanwhile, here are some takeaways from a game there wasn’t much to be learned from.

Takeaways