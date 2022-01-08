Dejounte Murray stuffs the stat sheet as the shorthanded Spurs lose to the Sixers

The shorthanded San Antonio Spurs put forth a valiant effort against Joel Embiid and the fifth-place Philadelphia 76ers, staying within a respectable deficit for most of the contest. A lackluster first quarter put the good guys in an early jam, but their mishmash of starters, backups, G Leaguers, and ten-day contract signees never let things get completely out of hand.

Dejounte Murray stuffed the stat sheet in just his second game back from a lengthy stint in COVID-19 protocols, recording 27 points, five rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and one block. Jakob Poeltl chipped in 17 points and six boards, while Lonnie Walker IV added 13 points as the only player to score in double-digits off the bench for the Silver and Black.

Josh Primo surpassed Spurs legend Tony Parker as the youngest starter in franchise history as he kicked off the game with a gorgeous hesitation dribble before knocking down a floater from deep in the paint.

Primo getting things started for us pic.twitter.com/W4w6G2K191 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 8, 2022

Lonnie Walker IV delivered a perfect pocket pass to Drew Eubanks out of the pick-and-roll, and the fourth-year center snuck past Joel Embiid for a two-handed slam to give San Antonio some life off the bench.

Drew punching it in pic.twitter.com/LotpanRb31 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 8, 2022

Bryn Forbes drove past Danny Green, forcing Andre Drummond to step up as the help defender and freeing up Jakob Poeltl for an uncontested pop-a-shot off the backboard to bring the Spurs within single digits.

Teamwork



Bryn connects with Jak for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/eAdCeZu6Q1 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 8, 2022

Although Lonnie usually opts for a high-flying dunk when he gets an open lane, the fourth-year swingman busted out a two-handed rim-grazer after freezing Drummond with a subtle shot fake on the perimeter.

Dejounte Murray used all six feet and ten inches of his massive wingspan as he went full-extension to split Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid off the dribble for a crafty reverse layup off the glass.

right thru traffic pic.twitter.com/9A1c91W6wn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 8, 2022

Jock Landale has torched the net from beyond the arc since head coach Gregg Popovich threw him into regular rotation, and the Australian center drained a corner triple off a pin-point short-roll pass via Jakob Poeltl.

While Primo has spent most of his first go-round with the Austin Spurs, all that G League seasoning has seemingly paid off for the 19-year-old guard as he delivered a perfect lead pass to Jakob Poeltl for a flush.

that Primo dish to Jak pic.twitter.com/l61DieK5Qq — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 8, 2022

And as always, here are the full-game highlights.