Happy birthday to Tre Jones

It’s only his second season in the NBA (and his second with the San Antonio Spurs) but Tre Jones is beginning to make a name for himself as an exciting young player on this Spurs squad.

The Apple Valley, Minnesota native (just a stone’s throw from Minneapolis and his hometown Timberwolves) was a two-time Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, a McDonald’s All-American, and Minnesota Mr. Basketball while playing in High school.

Accolades continued in college in 2019 and 2020 as Jones was name ACC All-Freshman team (2019) ACC All-Defensive Team (2019 and 2020) ACC Player of the Year (2020), ACC Defensive Player of the Year (2020), First-team All-ACC (2020). His defensive acumen got him the attention of PATFO. With the 41st pick in 2020, Jones joined the Silver and Black.

Splitting time in the G-League garnered him All-NBA G League Third Team in 2021.

The second round draft pick got has amped up his game this season and cracked into the regular rotation.

It’s been fun to watch Tre play against the Memphis Grizzlies, in particular, because he has had some one-on-one time playing against his brother Tyus Jones.

Today, Tre celebrates his twenty-second birthday behind closed doors as Jones is the latest Spurs victim of COVID protocols.

Happy birthday, Tre!

