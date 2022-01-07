The San Antonio Spurs have announced second-year guard Tre Jones has entered health and safety protocols.

The backup floor general has now become the seventh Spur to land in health and safety protocols since the new year began.

Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, Thaddeus Young, and Doug McDermott are also in health and safety protocols.

The NBA and NBPA recently agreed on new protocols that allow COVID-positive players to clear isolation after five days, which means most of the players mentioned above could return within the next week.

Jock Landale and Jakob Poeltl spent time in health and safety protocols earlier this season.

Dejounte Murray, Devontae Cacok, and Lonnie Walker IV recently went through health and safety protocols. But that trio will be available to play as the Silver and Black face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

The Sixers will also be without Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer, and Paul Reed due to health and safety protocols as more than 50 players across the NBA have found themselves sidelined with COVID-19.