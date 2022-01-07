It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Sixers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs looked to be on an upswing on Wednesday, with Dejounte Murray returning to the lineup and looking every bit as good as he did before his absence due to health and safety protocols, and the Spurs escaping with a ridiculous win that relied on Dejounte’s steady influence, Derrick White’s stellar defense, and with a little help from the Celtics inability to close out games.

But that was before we found out that even more Spurs would have to be out, including 3 of Wednesday night’s starters. Tonight they face a red-hot Sixers squad that have won their last 5 games. But with Dejounte and Jakob running the pick and roll, anything is possible, and even if it turns out to be a loss, it will be fun to see what kind of plays that Pop will come up with for his patchwork squad.

Game Prediction:

Jakob Poeltl will not miss a free throw tonight.

On a contract for 10 short days

Is it enough to prove yourself?

In a game for six or seven plays

T’is enough to evade the shelf

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers

January 7, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.