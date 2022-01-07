Spurs center Jakob Poeltl signs with Excel Sports Management

San Antonio Spurs starting center Jakob Poeltl has officially joined Excel Sports Management, per an announcement from the agency.

Poeltl joins Spurs teammates Derrick White and Drew Eubanks as part of a talented cast of clients at the New York City-based sports management group.

Jeff Schwartz is the founder and president of Excel Sports Management, and he represents household names like Nikola Jokic, Kevin Love, Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram.

According to Forbes, Excel is responsible for 183 clients with a combined contract valuation of $3.99 billion.

Steven Heumann and Aaron Mintz of Creative Artists Agency represented Poeltl before the sixth-year big man joined Excel Sports Management.

The towering Austrian has averaged 12.3 points, 8.8 boards, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game, starting in 29 of his 30 appearances for the San Antonio Spurs this season.

PATFO signed Jakob Poeltl to a three-year $27 million contract extension during the 2020 offseason, and the 26-year-old rim protector has another season until he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023.