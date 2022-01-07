Josh Primo describes his return to Toronto

Well, the Spurs were unable to pull a win in Toronto Tuesday night, but for Josh Primo the homecoming was all good.

Running through the 6️⃣ with Primo



Josh talks about what it's like returning to his hometown while taking a stroll in Toronto ahead of our game tonight.@JoshuaPrimo4 | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/rtpXypOS6L — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 4, 2022

“We back in the city where I grew up. It’s great being back, missed it a lot. Just ready to play, and in a place I’ve played a bunch but it’s going to feel different this time knowing that I’m in the NBA now. Knowing that I’ve got family watching me. It’s amazing to come back after all that’s happened in the last nine months or so be able to reconnect with family, reconnect with old friends and things like that. It’s a warm feeling. Toronto’s a huge basketball city. Growing up watching guys like Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, DeMar DeRozan they’ve paved the way for a lot of guys like me. I just can’t wait. It’s a great feeling being back, being a visitor now. Yeah. It’s amazing.”

We’re certainly glad Josh Primo is now calling San Antonio his home and looking for him to continue to shine with this Spurs squad as they make their way through a grueling road trip and look to find their footing.

