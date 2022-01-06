Report: The Spurs are signing Antony Lamb to a ten-day contract

The San Antonio Spurs are planning to sign second-year forward Anthony Lamb to a ten-day hardship exception contract, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lamb signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets a season ago, where he averaged 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game across 24 NBA appearances as a rookie.

Though the undrafted 23-year-old spent most of his first go-round suiting up for the Canton Charge and Rio Grande Valley Vipers, he would go on to win the G League Most Improved Player Award.

The former University of Vermont Catamount hasn’t had much success in the league. But he has nailed an extraordinary 41.5% of his 7.2 three-point attempts per game for the Valley Vipers this season.

The Spurs reportedly signed Tyler Johnson to a ten-day contract earlier today and called up Jaylen Morris from their Austin affiliate nearly a week ago. All three replacements could see minutes against Philly on Friday.