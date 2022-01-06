The Spurs see a plethora of players land in health and safety protocols

The San Antonio Spurs have announced Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Thaddeus Young have entered health and safety protocols.

This report comes right on the heels of a report from Adrian Wojnarowski stating San Antonio signed veteran combo guard Tyler Johnson to a ten-day contract.

While the previously noted quartet of players now joins Doug McDermott in healthy and safety protocols, there was some good news as Devontae Cacok and Lonnie Walker IV have started competition reconditioning.

Aside from brief stints in health and safety protocols from Jock Landale, Jakob Poeltl, and Dejounte Murray, The fully vaccinated Spurs had mostly avoided COVID-19 complications up to this point.

The Silver and Black must now rely on the bottom of their depth chart to stay afloat in the Western Conference standings as they embark on their final three games of a lengthy road trip.

The NBA and NBPA recently agreed on new protocols that allow COVID-positive players to clear isolation after five days, which means the Spurs could be at full strength as soon as next Tuesday.