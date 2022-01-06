 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: The Spurs have signed Tyler Johnson to a ten-day contract

The Silver and Black turn to the free agent market with a handful of players still in health and safety protocols.

By Noah_Magaro-George
/ new
Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs are signing veteran combo guard Tyler Johnson to a ten-day contract, per ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Johnson previously signed a ten-day deal with Philadelphia 76ers in late December. The 29-year-old journeyman averaged 3.7 points per game on 40% shooting in three appearances before his contract expired.

The six-three swingman went undrafted in 2014 after a standout career at Fresno State and accumulated seven seasons of NBA experience with the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and Brooklyn Nets.

Although Dejounte Murray returned to the court versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the Spurs will still be without rotation regulars Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker IV for the next couple of days.

San Antonio inked Jaylen Morris to a ten-day hardship exception contract to bolster their roster on Saturday. The Silver and Black will probably use both guards as depth insurance after COVID-19 left them shorthanded.

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...