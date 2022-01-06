Report: The Spurs have signed Tyler Johnson to a ten-day contract

The San Antonio Spurs are signing veteran combo guard Tyler Johnson to a ten-day contract, per ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Spurs are signing free agent guard Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Johnson had a 10-day with the Sixers this season, too. He's a seven-year NBA veteran, including stops with Miami, Phoenix and Brooklyn. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2022

Johnson previously signed a ten-day deal with Philadelphia 76ers in late December. The 29-year-old journeyman averaged 3.7 points per game on 40% shooting in three appearances before his contract expired.

The six-three swingman went undrafted in 2014 after a standout career at Fresno State and accumulated seven seasons of NBA experience with the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and Brooklyn Nets.

Although Dejounte Murray returned to the court versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the Spurs will still be without rotation regulars Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker IV for the next couple of days.

San Antonio inked Jaylen Morris to a ten-day hardship exception contract to bolster their roster on Saturday. The Silver and Black will probably use both guards as depth insurance after COVID-19 left them shorthanded.