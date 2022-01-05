It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Celtics

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs played one of their worst games of the year last night, as the Toronto Raptors completely dismantled the Silver and Black defense, with Fred VanVleet getting wide open looks at the basket, and sinking shots at will. I know he must have missed a shot sometime during the game, but I don’t remember it happening ... except for the one time that Keita Bates-Diop got in his face. With Gary Trent Jr. also hitting his shots, it was a wipeout, and the crowd would have cheered loudly, if there was one.

Tonight, the Spurs are back in the USA, but they are facing an opponent just as formidable as the Raptors. The Celtics have the highest scoring duo in the league, with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and you expect one or both of them to go off, even though the Spurs did win a throwback game on November 26, 96-88. The chances of the Spurs holding them below 90 again tonight is close to zero, but with the return of Dejounte Murray to the lineup, anything is possible. The Spurs are hoping having their on-court leader back will make the difference, as they try to halt the current loss streak at four. The last win against Boston started a four game winning streak for the Silver and Black, and that’s what we’re looking for tonight. A win. Let’s go Spurs.

Game Prediction:

There will be more fans in the stands in Boston tonight than there were last night in Toronto.

It’s the luck of the Irish

With Tatum and Brown

To have stats quite garish

Making it rough in Beantown

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics

January 5, 2022 | 6:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.