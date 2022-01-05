Dejounte Murray has been cleared to return tonight against the Boston Celtics

The San Antonio Spurs have removed Dejounte Murray from their official injury report after the 25-year-old point guard entered health and safety protocols ten days ago.

The sixth-year floor general started competition reconditioning Monday, and head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters he expects Dejounte will return against the Boston Celtics.

The Silver and Black went 1-4 without Dejounte and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, which isn’t too shocking considering the massive amount of nightly production they lost in his absence.

Murray leads San Antonio in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. And the breakout star joins Luka Doncic, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook as one of four players averaging at least 17-8-8 this season.

The Spurs eased Jakob Poelt and Jock Landale back into the lineup after their stint in COVID-19 protocols earlier this season. The organization will probably take a similarly cautious approach with Dejounte tonight.

While San Antonio has cleared Dejounte Murray to rejoin the team in Beantown for the remainder of their seven-game road trip, Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker IV are still in health and safety protocols.