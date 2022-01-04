It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Raptors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

So far, the current road trip has not been good for the Silver and Black, as they lost several players to health and safety protocols and failed to adjust, while the teams they faced rose to the occasion despite facing the same challenges. The Detroit Pistons outworked the lackluster Spurs effort on New Year’s day for a 117-116 overtime win capped by Saddiq Bey’s improbable three-point shot to take the win. There was a bit lucky for the Pistons that it went in, but luck had no part in how hard they worked all game to put themselves in position to win the game. The Spurs need to learn that they will have to put in a similar level of effort to win games, even against opponents that have less talent than them.

But tonight, they’re in Canada to face the Raptors, who have most of their regular rotation players available, and the Spurs still won’t have Dejounte Murray, who is reconditioning after his extended absence due to health and safety protocols. Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker IV are also out tonight, which means that the players available need to step up, especially Derrick White, who has been great on defense, but inconsistent on offense all season. If the Silver and Black can put together a solid effort on both ends of the court, the Spurs could end up with their first win of 2022 tonight. Let’s watch!

Game Prediction:

Molson beer will be served in the arena tonight.

To win a game in Canada

Requires a ton of stamina

If Raptors you fear

Drink some hoser beer

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors

January 4, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.