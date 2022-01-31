Former Spurs announcer Jonathan Sanford will be the PA voice of the Houston Rockets

I was watching the San Antonio Spurs game last Tuesday when the Silver & Black were in Houston. At one point, the camera panned over to center court and I noticed a familiar coif of red hair.

Former Spurs announcer Jonathan Sanford is now the in-arena announcer for the Houston Rockets.

Jonathan Sanford, the man who helped make "two shots" a San Antonio catchphrase as the Spurs announcer, is giving game-calling a second shot. He's now working for the Houston Rockets. https://t.co/BIxdEwoRxS @mySA @TheJSanford — Maddy Skye (@MaddySkye) October 12, 2021

The man credited with having an arena full of fans yell “Two shots!” in San Antonio has moved his talent just a few miles down Interstate 10.

Last October, the Rockets have hired Jonathan Sanford as their new public address (PA) announcer. Sanford held the same position in San Antonio from 2013 until 2018, when he stepped away for family reasons.

Thank you Spurs family, for all the many ways you’ve been a blessing to me & my family. I will miss you tremendously!



One final time, #TwoShots & #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/0b9EYMvl5Y — Jonathan Sanford (@TheJSanford) July 18, 2018

Sanford replaced Matt Thomas, who took over as Houston’s radio play-by-play broadcaster.

From last night’s #Rockets game. I am so thankful to be back doing what I love! #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/YZapGtcgwi — Jonathan Sanford (@TheJSanford) January 29, 2022

For anyone who attended Spurs games during that five year stint, Sanford was essential to hyping up the fans throughout the game. Sanford is also a minister. He had the best seat in the house — front row, dead center — for each and every game. And everything he said was heard by all. Nothing like the voice of God for the team of the century.

