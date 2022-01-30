It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Suns

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

A short-handed Silver and Black squad heads out the desert tonight to face the league-leading Phoenix Suns for a one-game road trip. Without Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Jakob Poeltl, the Suns have to be a huge favorite tonight, but remember that 73-year-old Gregg Popovich is undefeated, and in fact no 73 year old coach has ever lost a game in the league. Tonight is the night that Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell can keep that streak alive. Jock Landale is almost certainly likely to play big minutes tonight, because Drew Eubanks can’t play 48 minutes, can he? Maybe we’ll also see Thaddeus Young, and get a heaping helping of Tre Jones. It should be a fun night, let’s all cheer for a big upset tonight.

Game Prediction:

Devin Booker will complain to the referees about the mascot distracting him at the line, forgetting he’s actually playing on his home court.

The Suns’ Devin Booker

At the free throw line

It’s like a pressure cooker

When the mascots malign

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns

January 30, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.