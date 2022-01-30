Pop is seven wins from being named “all time” winningest coach in NBA history...again

My apologies not posting this the morning after the game, but my daughter and I attended the game. Under normal circumstances, we stay until halftime, maybe until the end of third quarter, and then head home. She is only eight and her bedtime usually does not allow for a full game.

But if you watched the game...

You know it was exciting and that in third quarter, the San Antonio Spurs began to take over. We were glued to our seats. The late night led to an even later return and I was unable to finish the piece before bed.

It stared off well with a tribute to DeMar DeRozan, who was making his first appearance at the AT&T Center since heading to Chicago to join the Bulls. He’s had a remarkable season and there were plenty of Bulls bandwagon fans as well as the DeMar “DeVout.”

As real as they come.



Welcome back to San Antonio, @DeMar_DeRozan! #SpursFamily pic.twitter.com/W9F6vI0Rtc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 29, 2022

It was also Derrick White Bobblehead Night, and his focus has been on using his platform to support Morgan’s Wonderland, an inclusive theme park, here in San Antonio.

"Derrick as an ambassador really means a lot to us."@DanWeissPBP talks with Gordon Hartman of @MorgansWndrlnd about their special connection with Derrick White. Along with a unique bobblehead, @Dwhite921 and the @spurs will be donating $10k as well. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/6AP5reNKEl — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) January 29, 2022

"Derrick as an ambassador really means a lot to us."@DanWeissPBP talks with Gordon Hartman of @MorgansWndrlnd about their special connection with Derrick White. Along with a unique bobblehead, @Dwhite921 and the @spurs will be donating $10k as well. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/6AP5reNKEl — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) January 29, 2022

All around great night. I even posted about my Daddy/Daughter Date Night on my Facebook page.

Last night’s victory against the Bulls brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs seven more wins to pass Don Nelson, and only four to pass Lenny Wilkins for the second spot. But second place is not the goal here.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place tonight as the Spurs take on the top rated Suns in Phoenix. Hey, they beat the second best in the East, where else to go but to the best in the West.

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.