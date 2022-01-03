The San Antonio Spurs have rescheduled their matchup with the Miami Heat

The NBA has officially announced they have rescheduled the postponed matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat for February 3 at 7:30 PM CT at the AT&T Center.

The NBA today announced the rescheduling of the 11 games postponed in December due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus. pic.twitter.com/MJyiNesT5P — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 3, 2022

Spurs Sports & Entertainment have expressed tickets and parking passes purchased for the earlier date will still be valid when the Heat visit the 2-1-0.

These two teams were initially supposed to meet on December 29, but an outbreak of coronavirus cases left the Heat without the league-mandated eight available players to begin the game.

This cross-conference contest now becomes the first night of a back-to-back for San Antonio and their penultimate game before getting five days off for the annual All-Star Break.

Miami originally had a road game against the Toronto Raptors on February 3. But the league office has shifted that east coast showdown to February 1 to accommodate other changes they have made to the schedule.

The NBA has also moved the start time for San Antonio’s contest with the Brooklyn Nets on January 9 from 7:30 PM CT to 11 AM CT.