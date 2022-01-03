Happy birthday to Doug McDermott

The Spurs latest victim of COVID protocols is currently celebrating his birthday, most likely in a hazmat suit.

Doug McDermott turns twenty-nine today.

The Grand Forks, North Dakota native went eleventh overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. Chosen by the Denver Nuggets, he was traded later that night along with Anthony Randolph to the Chicago Bulls for Jusuf Nurkic and Gary Harris. (None of these players are currently on either of these teams.)

McDermott spent three seasons with the Bulls before trades that took him to Oklahoma City, New York City, and Dallas. In 2018, McDermott signed a three-year deal with the Indiana Pacers.

This past summer, Doug joined the Spurs via a sign-and-trade. He has been lighting it up form beyond the arc to the tune of 41% this season. He’s currently averaging over 11 points per game, on pace for his second best year thus far.

His best scoring game came early this season against the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Happy birthday. McBuckets!

